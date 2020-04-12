Civic Hits Market Cap of $13.29 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $3.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Civic has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, COSS, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi, Livecoin, OKEx, Mercatox, Poloniex, Kucoin, Binance, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

