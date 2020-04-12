CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.