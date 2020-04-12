CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Cap of $732,026.65

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $732,026.65 and $16,840.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003891 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000522 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,428,109 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Bitbns and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.