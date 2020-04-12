Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $994,627.11 and approximately $54,115.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.02770677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00206289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,295,269 tokens. Cloudbric's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

