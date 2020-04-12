Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,042,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 502,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 373,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 346,620 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. 1,237,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,439. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

