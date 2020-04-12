Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,343.75 ($30.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Also, insider Reto Francioni purchased 7,000 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). In the last three months, insiders bought 7,564 shares of company stock worth $11,637,820.

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 117.50 ($1.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,029 ($26.69). 1,336,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,070.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,454.24. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

