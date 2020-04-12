Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Cognex by 64.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.19 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.