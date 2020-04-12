CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0097 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,775,924 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

