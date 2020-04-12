CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX and Cobinhood. CoinFi has a total market cap of $183,142.41 and approximately $147.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.