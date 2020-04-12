Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Comerica by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Comerica by 45.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 30,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. 4,557,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

