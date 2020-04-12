Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

COMM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 4,539,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Commscope by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

