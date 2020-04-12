Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 465,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.99. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

