CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post $172.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.80 million and the lowest is $157.00 million. CommVault Systems posted sales of $181.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $678.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.10 million to $684.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $685.73 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $710.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $41.79 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.