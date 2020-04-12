Comparing Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 8.98% 18.13% 0.88% Global Medical REIT 11.12% 2.49% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.95%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $14.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $209.97 million 0.75 $36.74 million $0.82 7.87 Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 7.31 $9.23 million $0.75 15.57

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

