Comparing NextCure (NXTC) and Its Competitors

NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextCure to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextCure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million -$33.74 million -18.70 NextCure Competitors $2.14 billion $269.53 million 0.22

NextCure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextCure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 0 8 0 3.00 NextCure Competitors 6433 17423 33889 1352 2.51

NextCure presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.42%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.44%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure -531.54% -21.84% -14.67% NextCure Competitors -2,380.68% -221.90% -31.39%

Summary

NextCure beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

NextCure Company Profile

