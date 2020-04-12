Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:CODI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $902.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

