Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

CNDT opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $563.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Conduent has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $14,932,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $20,678,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

