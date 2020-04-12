Consensus (SEN) Market Capitalization Hits $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058966 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.64 or 1.00449524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065962 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.