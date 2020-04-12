Consensus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033532 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00057987 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.38 or 1.00598050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

