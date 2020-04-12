Contrasting Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) & Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wendys and Muscle Maker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.71 billion 2.21 $136.94 million $0.59 28.76 Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wendys has higher revenue and earnings than Muscle Maker.

Profitability

This table compares Wendys and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 8.01% 22.61% 2.71% Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wendys and Muscle Maker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 1 12 14 0 2.48 Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wendys presently has a consensus price target of $21.18, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Wendys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wendys is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Wendys shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Wendys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wendys beats Muscle Maker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

