Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:CTB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,555. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

