Cortex (CTXC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DragonEX, CoinEx and UEX. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.28 or 0.02778893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00207563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, DEx.top, CoinBene, BitForex, OKEx, CoinEx, Bithumb, DDEX, UEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

