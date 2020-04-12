Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $120.39 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00033532 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $444.20 million and approximately $120.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00057987 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.38 or 1.00598050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

