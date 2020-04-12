COTI Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.49 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $2.73 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 499,091,395 coins.

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork. COTI's official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

