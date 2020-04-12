CoTrader Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $404,714.13 and $68,234.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.04551279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009431 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

