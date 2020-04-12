COVA Price Tops $0.0001 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. COVA has a total market cap of $351,290.54 and $735,970.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02731037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

