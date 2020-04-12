Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Covesting has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. Covesting has a market cap of $1.69 million and $49,341.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02717934 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00208284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

