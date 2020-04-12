Covesting Price Reaches $0.0890 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $37,432.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02749667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.