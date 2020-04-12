Critical Review: Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 15.73% 18.73% 10.81% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and Hurricane Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.59 $5.99 billion $5.99 3.89 Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and Hurricane Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hurricane Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) beats Hurricane Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

