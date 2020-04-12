CROAT 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. CROAT has a total market cap of $54,347.13 and approximately $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,465,333 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

