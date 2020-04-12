Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Bank of America lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.32. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

