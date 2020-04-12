Crown Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Crown has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,999.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.27 or 0.03373401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00765553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,456,775 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.