CryCash (CRC) Price Down 8.6% This Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, CryCash has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. CryCash has a market cap of $383,906.24 and $176.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

