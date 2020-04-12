Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $7,802.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.74 or 0.04369030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00066256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.