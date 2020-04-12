Crypto Sports Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,322.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $357,714.19 and approximately $9,322.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00334184 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00418569 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 2,851,444 coins and its circulating supply is 2,706,719 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

