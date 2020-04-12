CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Capitalization of $86,207.78 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $86,207.78 and $24,024.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

