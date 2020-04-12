Cryptocean Hits Market Cap of $895,062.60 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $895,062.60 and approximately $61,172.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.04334467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036986 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009251 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

