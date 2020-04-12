Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $32.20 million and $87,075.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007692 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.04275460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00067136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

