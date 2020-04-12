Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $87,705.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00007507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.69 or 0.04464338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

