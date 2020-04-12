CryptoPing Market Capitalization Achieves $178,163.21 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $178,163.21 and $12.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

