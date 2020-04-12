CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.31 Million

Brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $165.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.80 million to $169.06 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $152.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $672.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.50 million to $687.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.35 million, with estimates ranging from $677.85 million to $723.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CubeSmart by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 372,744 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,499,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $63,243,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

