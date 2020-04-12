Curecoin Price Hits $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $6,726.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,482,420 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

