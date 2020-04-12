Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $11.37 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $312.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.