CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

