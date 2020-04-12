CVCoin (CVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,527.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $297,470.72 and approximately $9,527.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

