CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

