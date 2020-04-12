CyberVein Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. CyberVein has a market cap of $33.28 million and $1.93 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

