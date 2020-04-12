DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $957,404.55 and approximately $1.08 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.04295404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

