DAEX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $590,789.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.04457880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009397 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

