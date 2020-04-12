Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02755052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00206459 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Kyber Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

